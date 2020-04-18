Giving agriculture a leg up

When the countrywide lockdown commenced on March 25, the wheels of manufacturing came to a halt, restaurants stopped welcoming customers, shops downed their shutters, trade slowed significantly, trucks were abandoned on highways and marriages put on hold. However, the rabi season progressed towards its logical end.

Further, kharif planting is round the corner. Does that mean it is business as usual for agriculture? Clearly not, as agriculture does not operate in a vacuum; inputs are needed to nurture plants and animals, and the output has to be harvested, processed and made available for ...