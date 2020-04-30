Giving teeth to bankruptcy code

I have no doubt that like me most people connected to the world of commerce and business believe that the introduction of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in 2016 remains one of the most important and transformational reforms for corporate India. In one fell swoop it has changed forever the way promoters can look at their businesses.

It is common knowledge that prior to the implementation of the IBC there was a general belief that the bigger the default by a promoter, the more secure was his hold over the company (too big to fail syndrome). Today, every promoter knows that in ...