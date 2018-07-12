Globalisation on the playing fields

It is unlikely that US President Donald Trump, who will meet World Cup host Vladimir Putin next week, shares his youngest son’s passion for the game (Barron is an Arsenal fan). Had he cared to watch the electrifying semi-final Tuesday night, he would have seen in just 90-odd minutes all the best that open borders and globalisation has to offer.

By now, even the most casual observer of the World Cup Finals would have noticed two things about the sumptuous display of footballing skills in Russia. One is the dominance of the European football. The other is the dynamic multi-national, ...