Go further with Dhaka

The official visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India is an appropriate moment to take stock of a bilateral relationship that, while stronger than ever at the government-to-government level, is yet underperforming on some important metrics. During the visit, seven agreements and three projects were arranged. The scope of these agreements is quite wide.

Much attention has focused, for example, on radar-based surveillance systems being set up along the Bangladesh coast. This is an important development in the field of maritime security in the Bay of Bengal. Another useful ...