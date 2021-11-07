Go intern, Go!

The learned-looking professor, complete with his grey hair and lean torso, drew a diagram on the blackboard. He then turned around and looked at the students in the class, most of whom, particularly me in the front row and a few feet from where he was, wore a puzzled look. “That’s an organisation structure chart, a central idea in the study of management,” he said with a smile of accomplishment on his face.

Slowly, a sense of revelation dawned on me. What he was saying, I guessed, was that people in an organisation sat in galleries like the one I often saw in ...