Going solo

One man’s loss is another man’s gain. Never has the proverb seemed more apt than in India’s aviation sector of late. A few weeks ago, SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh argued that the sector could go the “telcos way” if fares didn’t recover while IndiGo’s CEO Rono Datta claimed that we were in a “golden age for Indian aviation”.

The truth, as usual, is somewhere in the middle. Oil prices have been low and the rupee stable but there are two other factors impacting yields. One, fares are running lower than those at the same time last year. I ...