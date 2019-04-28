Goliath vs David: Battle lines drawn between ITC, Hotel Leelaventure

Last week, tobacco-to-hotels major ITC Ltd filed a petition in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under Section 241 of the Companies Act, 2013, accusing Hotel Leelaventure of oppression and mismanagement in the proposed sale of four hotels and property to Canadian private equity player, Brookfield.

Letters of objection were also filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) by ITC, and state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), a move that has made the market regulator put the deal on hold. This has prompted experts to question whether minority shareholders ...