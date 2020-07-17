Gone with the Covid

I have had on many an occasions referred to the craft shop I ran in Santiniketan in this column. Having given up my job in Mumbai, I had absolutely no desire to do anything but chill in Santiniketan. But the level of craftsmanship that I saw around here made me change my mind and, over the last 16 years, my engagement with crafts people across Birbhum district became deeper.

This of course reflected in my setting up of a shop that not only sold to residents and tourists of Santiniketan but also to similar shops across the country. It was fun all the way. Finding new artisans, developing ...