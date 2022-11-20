Good and bad news

JUST IN
COP27 does not push forward India's agenda significantly

Topics
COP27 | India | Egypt

Business Standard Editorial Comment  |  Mumbai 

The two-week-long 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate ChangeCOP27 — has come to an end. As expected, it ran somewhat overtime, with delegates agreeing on an “implementation plan” at dawn on Sunday. The Sharm el-Sheikh Implementation Plan — named after the Egyptian resort town where the conference was held — does not, however, advance the anti-climate change agenda as much as it was expected to do. The big new development is what is known as “loss and damage”. Essentially, the principle that those who are the greatest victims of climate change are owed some form of support was eventually agreed upon.

First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 21:56 IST

