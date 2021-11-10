Good leaders don't pass the buck

Virat Kohli has on many occasions attributed the success of the Indian team to “fearless and aggressive” cricket. So, it was ironic that he blamed India’s loss to New Zealand in the T20 World Cup to “we were not brave enough with either bat or ball,” which is probably the last thing a leader should ever say about his team.

That statement alone shows why very few would regret his departure as the T20 captain of the Indian cricket team. In fact, his well-wishers should advise him to give up the captaincy of the Test and One-Day International (ODI) teams as ...