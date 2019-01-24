Good on paper

The NITI (National Institution for Transforming India) Aayog has recommended direct income support of Rs 15,000 per hectare per annum to farmers. To prevent this from becoming a fiscal nightmare, the Aayog has suggested scrapping all subsidies for agriculture, including fertiliser, electricity, crop insurance, irrigation and interest subvention, and transfer an estimated saving of around Rs 2 trillion directly to farmers.

There are two reasons why this proposal makes sense. One, the existing subsidies are often inefficiently disbursed and a direct transfer to a farmer’s account will be ...