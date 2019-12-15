Good onion vs bad onion: TN CM busts myth by tasting bulbs at press meet

Good onion vs bad onion



Tamil Nadu Minister for Co-operation Sellur K Raju, one of the favourite targets of social media troll groups for his ideas such as covering surfaces of water bodies with sheets of thermocol taped together to prevent evaporation, has again become their bugbear for his remarks on onion. It so happened that after the Union government began to import onion from Egypt to address the shortage, there were reports that the imported variety was sweet and not good for health. Raju called a press meet to scotch those rumours. He said the imported variety of onion was rich in sulphur, which made it spicier and it was good for the heart. Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami sliced some of the imported onion, tasted it in front of his audience, and urged officials to serve it to the journalists present to prove the theory. Social media was inundated by memes after the onion press conference.

Yogi’s healing touch



The Adityanath government is taking steps to help students from Jammu & Kashmir and the North East, who are studying in Uttar Pradesh, and who seem to be facing trouble in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 and the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB). In September 2019, he had met a group of nearly 80 J&K students at his official residence and promised all help. A committee was instituted after that meeting. Now, the state minorities' welfare department is collecting information on such students enrolled across the state so that a road map can be prepared to provide the promised help — including financial aid, said sources in his government.

Jagan’s plan



In what seems to be a fitting reply to the criticism he received for announcing converting classes 1 to 6 in all government schools in the state from Telugu-medium into English-medium, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has come up with a 13-page order that has left the Opposition flummoxed. In the order, the government has indicated its plan to involve parents as the biggest stakeholder in the process of transformation rather than make the administration the sole custodian. Parents would be motivated to contribute one day’s voluntary labour to affirm their participation. A parents’ committee would ensure activities on the school premises. Even book-keeping is being outsourced to this committee. By involving the parents, the government hopes to defeat the Opposition to the plan and cut down corruption.