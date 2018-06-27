Goods and services tax is a stupid concept, says Subramanian Swamy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha member on Wednesday tweeted that he would be holding a public meeting in Mumbai on July 8, and would “unveil the conspiracy of the ‘Gang of Four’ to topple the Narendra Modi government”. Swamy didn't disclose who the members of this ‘gang of four’ were, which led his followers on social media to start speculating on their identities. In an interview to Fortune India a day before, Swamy had criticised the as the “most stupid conception” that he had come across, and also alleged that he was told he would become finance minister. “The night before the announcement, I was told to be ready. In one night, I am not sure what happened,” he said. What's brewing?

Sebi’s ‘big’ catch

An India Inc honcho called up Ajay Tyagi, chief of market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), after the name of one of his companies featured in the list of stocks moved to the restrictive trade category. To keep manipulation and volatility under check, and the exchanges have been imposing trading curbs on stocks. Typically, the list of stocks is dominated by small and little-known companies. However, several market experts and promoters were surprised after some big corporations, including the 100-years-plus company, featured in a recent list. is said to be hearing appeals of those aggrieved by the move.

Tej, the hero

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son and former Bihar Health Minister is priming for his big Bollywood debut. On Wednesday, the 29-year-old released a poster of his upcoming movie on Twitter. A blue-tinted poster accompanying his post said, “Rudra, the Avatar, comming (sic) soon”. This would not be Yadav’s first brush with celluloid though. He played the role of a Bihar chief minister in a 2016 Bhojpuri film, Apaharan Udyog.