Goods transport cross borders

Logistics service providers having registration as Authorised Economic Operators may now obtain a TIR-Carnet from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) for transport of goods without intermediate reloading. In road vehicles, combinations of vehicles or in containers, across one or more international borders.

TIR stands for Transports Internationaux Routiers or International Road Transports. The Convention on International Transport of Goods Under Cover of TIR Carnets (TIR Convention) is a multilateral treaty. Concluded at Geneva on November 14, 1975, it was ...