Govt must ask exporters how diplomats can help

On Friday, the Prime Minister interacted with the heads of Indian Missions abroad and urged them to understand the needs of the country/region where they are posted very well so that they can act as a bridge for the commerce and industry in India.

He asked the Commerce Ministry to put in place a system for regular communication between our exporters and our Missions. He listened patiently to the inputs and suggestions of the heads of Indian Missions regarding setting sector/region specific trade targets, the need to focus on value addition, quality standards of products, supply chain ...