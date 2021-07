Govt must not micromanage

Micromanagement is when matters that should be left for decision by a lower level are controlled and decided at a higher level. The main problem with this is that the focus on the broad policy framework is lost because of the obsession with details.

For example, focusing attention on a few trees does not constitute a forest policy, which should deal with the totality of plant growth that would lead to a greater respect for biodiversity. At present, we are seeing this trend towards myopic micromanagement in the Union government’s approach to industrial policy and to development ...