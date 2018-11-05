Govt must support FPCs

The pace at which the Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) are proliferating is a clear indication of the farmers’ trust in these organisations, especially in their ability to boost their earnings. From a mere 70 in 2010, the FPC count has surged to around 1,050, marking an impressive compound annual growth of over 44 per cent.

About half of these tiny companies are concentrated in four states — Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Elsewhere, including some agriculturally progressive states, the FPC movement is yet to gain momentum though their numbers are ...