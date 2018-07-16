Govt to launch a special magazine on employment and self-employment

The Government is planning to launch a special magazine on employment and self employment. It will be released on August 15 by Prime Minister Amit Khare, secretary, information and broadcasting, has written to the secretaries in other ministries urging them to contribute articles and their views to the magazine. The is expected to vet every article and other contributions to the magazine, which will be distributed free of cost.

Foot in the mouth

Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya is a 'smart' guy, believes Union minister Jual Oram. Last Friday, he advised people belonging to the scheduled castes and tribes to become smart enough to avail of bank loans to become successful entrepreneurs. Speaking at the maiden National Tribal Entrepreneurs Conclave 2018 in Hyderabad, the Minister for Tribal Welfare said, "You people criticise Vijay Mallya. But what is Vijay Mallya? He is smart... Who asked adivasis not to influence the system? Who prevented you from influencing bankers?". Following outrage, he corrected himself the next day. "I accidentally took Vijay Mallya's name. I should have taken someone else's name. I should not have taken his name, it was my mistake," Oram said.

A missed opportunity

Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders believe Amit Shah's visit to Bihar last week was a missed opportunity... for their own party. The reason? Tejashwi Yadav , party founder Lalu Prasad's son and heir apparent and the voice of the Opposition in the state, was out of the country (presumably in Indonesia), while Prasad himself was not allowed to issue statements under his bail condition. This meant the Bharatiya Janata Party leader came and went and hogged media space while there was no retaliation — leave alone an attack — from the RJD. Most other leaders decided to stay quiet during Shah's visit unsure of the impact it would have on the party given that it is in the midst of some turbulence, thanks to the rift between the two Yadav brothers.