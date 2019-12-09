Graduates face 17% unemployment rate

Education is positively associated with labour market participation. If a person gets education there is a greater chance that such a person will seek employment. And, the probability of a person seeking a job increases as the level of her education increases. This is logical and is generally expected. Education has an apparent end goal -- to get a job.

An undergraduate degree makes a big difference. We see this in the data. Over 62 per cent of the population that has an undergraduate degree or more, is in the labour force seeking a job. This proportion is way above the rest. The ...