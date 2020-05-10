Grand announcements

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told industry representatives during a video-conference last week that his ministry had firmed up plans to execute Rs 15 trillion worth of highway projects in the next two years. Making an announcement of such a huge investment in the road construction sector was expectedly greeted as a welcome government move to revive the economy after the devastation caused by Covid-19 and the lockdown.

Road construction creates jobs and helps revive demand. It also strengthens infrastructure, improves road connectivity between cities and enhances ...