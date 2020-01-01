Grand-old party and crises: Left infiltration into Congress the latest

‘Left’ infiltration into Congress

Expelled Congressman Satyadev Tripathi has alleged a group of former left-wing leaders were trying to capture the grand old party. Speaking at a parallel function to mark the Congress’ 135th foundation day recently, Tripathi observed the party, which is seeking to “protect” the Indian Constitution, should first respect its own constitution. Lamenting that the party was passing through a phase of ideological crisis, he alleged the “left elements”, who had permeated the Congress, were misleading the top leadership. In November, 10 senior UP leaders were expelled for six years on charges of indiscipline.

Discontent expansion

The cabinet expansion in Maharashtra has miffed quite a few in the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Party (NCP)- combine. Nineteen people were arrested for an attack on Bhavan in Pune earlier this week. They were supporters of the party’s MLA Sangram Thopte (pictured) , who was denied a ministerial berth when Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expanded his cabinet to its full strength. Thopte is the son of former minister Anantrao Thopte. Other senior leaders and legislators who feel left out of the cabinet have expressed their resentment in different ways. For instance, the NCP’s four-time MLA Prakash Solanke from Majalgaon in Beed had threatened to quit his seat though he later announced he had decided to continue as a legislator after consulting party leaders.

Paying Priyanka’s fine

Rajdeep Singh, the owner of the scooter on which Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rode on the pillion on December 28 in Lucknow, and who was fined Rs 6,300, has decided to cough up the sum himself. Singh’s scooter was driven by Congress leader Dheeraj Gurjar to reach the residence of former IPS officer S R Darapuri, who was arrested for protesting against the amended Citizenship Act last week. During the ride, Gurjar and Vadra were seen not wearing the helmet. Singh said he got to know about the fine from the media. “I will pay the amount myself. I cannot take it from Priyanka or the Congress,” he said.