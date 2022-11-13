JUST IN
Muddling regulations
Green yields
Managing market infrastructure
No 'red wave'
Another lotus blooms
A fresh beginning
Managing growth expectations
The irrelevance of regional rural banks
Welcome write-off: Acknowledging failure of 116 projects is the first step
Reservations about EWS: Govt must focus on expanding opportunities
You are here: Home » Opinion » Editorial » Editorials
Insurer needn't pay for VAT on unsold goods
Business Standard

Green yields

Transparency will be critical for green bonds

Topics
Green bonds | Bond Yields | Union Budget

Business Standard Editorial Comment  |  Mumbai 

The Union government took an important step last week and issued a robust framework for sovereign green bonds. This will allow it to issue green bonds as announced in the Union Budget. The government intends to issue bonds worth Rs 16,000 crore in this category in the current fiscal year, which would help improve investment in renewable energy among a host of other areas as defined in the detailed framework. India is making significant progress in terms of its climate commitments. A report submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change last year, for instance, showed that India’s emission intensity declined by 24 per cent between 2005 and 2016. It has committed itself to reducing the emission intensity of gross domestic product by 45 per cent by 2030 compared to the level of 2005. This would obviously need resources and investment in a variety of areas, and green bonds could become one of the enabling factors in this context.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Green bonds

First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 21:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.