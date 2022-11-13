Green yields

The Union government took an important step last week and issued a robust framework for sovereign . This will allow it to issue as announced in the . The government intends to issue bonds worth Rs 16,000 crore in this category in the current fiscal year, which would help improve investment in renewable energy among a host of other areas as defined in the detailed framework. India is making significant progress in terms of its climate commitments. A report submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change last year, for instance, showed that India’s emission intensity declined by 24 per cent between 2005 and 2016. It has committed itself to reducing the emission intensity of gross domestic product by 45 per cent by 2030 compared to the level of 2005. This would obviously need resources and investment in a variety of areas, and could become one of the enabling factors in this context.