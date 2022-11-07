Growing unemployment: Battle of two parallel realities

Last week, a 20-year-old man from Kapkot in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district consumed poison after failing the Agniveer entrance test. In the video recorded before his suicide, Kamlesh Goswami explained the reasons for his drastic decision. Despite an NCC certificate, scoring 100 per cent in physical fitness and passing the medical exam, he was rejected as a recruit and felt he had no option left. Sadly, Kamlesh Goswami will not be the last unemployed youngster to be disappointed.