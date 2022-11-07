JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: Severe policy lapse, the stealth bull market, and more
Business Standard

Growing unemployment: Battle of two parallel realities

The duality between the ground reality of tangible unemployment and the perception created by events like "rozgar melas" will likely continue till the next general election

Topics
unemployment | Unemployment in India | Uttarakhand

Bharat Bhushan  |  NEW DELHI 

Bharat Bhushan

Last week, a 20-year-old man from Kapkot in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district consumed poison after failing the Agniveer entrance test. In the video recorded before his suicide, Kamlesh Goswami explained the reasons for his drastic decision. Despite an NCC certificate, scoring 100 per cent in physical fitness and passing the medical exam, he was rejected as a recruit and felt he had no option left. Sadly, Kamlesh Goswami will not be the last unemployed youngster to be disappointed.

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 10:35 IST

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 10:35 IST

