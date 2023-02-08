Growth, Budget and macro balances

On February 1, a leading business daily headlined its main front page story “ sees FY24 GDP growth slowing to 6.5 per cent”. It was not strictly inaccurate, since the January 6 first advance estimates by the National Statistical Office (NSO) had projected 7 per cent growth for FY23. Nor would it be surprising given the near-recessionary conditions expected in much of the world in FY24.