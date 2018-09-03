Growth picks up, but concerns remain

Indian investors ignored the threat of escalation in the trade war as they pushed indices to new highs. There’s been no headway in US-China talks and the US may impose punitive tariffs on an additional $200 bn of Chinese exports. China will retaliate.

The beleaguered Trump administration is also threatening to scrap NAFTA as it tries to renegotiate trade terms with Canada and Mexico. This would mean an increase in global inflation and a downtrend in trading activity. While metals may soften on lower demand, crude prices will stay high as Iran sanctions bite and Venezuela collapses. The ...