GST Council shows maturity

The latest meeting of the national council, which steers the implementation of the goods and services tax, or GST, moved forward on certain issues of great importance to the broader economy. The first such issue was related to the beleaguered micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector.

It has been decided to set up a panel under the minister of state in the Union finance ministry that would include senior ministers from various state governments. The intention is to look into the troubles of the MSME sector, which has complained that it has found itself particularly uncompetitive ...