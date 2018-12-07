GST-mukt Bharat, anyone?

On the 11th of this month, we will get to know the Assembly election results in five states. But there are three of them — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh — that are the key states. That’s because of several reasons.

First, all three are with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which also rules at the Centre. Moreover, both MP and Chhattisgarh have been BJP fortresses for a few years now. These are also the states that form an integral part of the Hindi-belt, as they neighbour Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in particular, where the BJP made an unbelievably clean sweep ...