JUST IN
Gully cricket is dead, and so are its quaint rituals
The Chief Twit takes over, but why should any of us care?
A curious deal, with or without the blue tick
Data goes private: Positive for India but also a challenge for the govt
Why G20 summits have become an R & R break for overworked heads of govts
Blurred energy nirvana: The world is fast turning green
Handling a high-tech Chinese military
Empowering Gati Shakti
A different kind of quiet quitting
A leg-up for logistics
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
The Chief Twit takes over, but why should any of us care?
Business Standard

Gully cricket is dead, and so are its quaint rituals

The alley game once demanded a special devotion; it wasn't just for recreation. Today, its devotees are gone, replaced by ambitious young players who think the game restricts their playing style

Topics
Cricket | eye culture

Debarghya Sanyal 

Debarghya Sanyal

Despite how frequent cricket tournaments are these days —five World Cups, yearly IPLs, the Champions Trophies, and the Asia Cups — I have lately been missing the immediacy and intimacy I once felt with the game. A trip to the balcony presents a clear reason: Gully cricket is dead.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Cricket

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 22:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.