Hail the power of networks!

Words such as “infection”, “social distance”, “propagation”, “seclusion” and “transmission” have suddenly become a part of common people’s conversation, as well as keywords in speeches by political leaders.

When a Covid-19 infected person is discovered in a community, energetic efforts are launched by citizens and law-enforcement authorities to locate the “super-spreader” and trace, list and test everyone that person has been in touch with. “Network Science” is suddenly being practised by people as ...