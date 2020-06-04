Hail the verdict and appeal against it!

In December last year, soon after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) reinstated him as the executive chairman of the Tata group and said the action taken by Ratan Tata and others was oppressive and illegal, Cyrus Mistry hailed the order as a “victory of good governance and minority shareholders’ rights”.

It was a natural response from a man who had just won a major victory in his battle against Mr Tata and others at Bombay House. But just five months later, Mr Mistry filed a cross appeal in the Supreme Court, saying the NCLAT order did not do full ...