Hair raising matter: Nagpur trader dies after botched hair transplant

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RL) leader Hanuman Beniwal on Thursday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the death of a trader from his constituency, Nagaur, following a botched hair transplant in Mumbai. Speaking during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, where members raise issues of public importance, Beniwal said the trader died because a doctor transplanted more than 9,000 hair follicles on his head whereas the maximum should be 4,000. Besides a CBI inquiry, Beniwal said the government should take action against mushrooming hair transplant businesses. Beniwal's party is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan.

Another Amitabh Bachchan

Having the name turned out to be quite an experience for a farmer in Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh. The farmer, registered as in the state agricultural department records, had applied for benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM

payout of Rs 6,000 in three instalments. Although his claim was verified and found genuine, his first instalment was stuck owing to his name. But now he has been assured his overdue payment would be transferred next month.

Pay and learn

Indore, the most populous city in Madhya Pradesh, had bagged India’s cleanest city title in 2019, for the third time. But the status is troubling officers of the Indore Municipal Corporation. On the Central government’s directive, officers of other states frequently visit Indore to learn the city’s cleanliness model. But such visits affect routine work, allege local officials. To check this, the Indore Municipal Corporation has started charging Rs 7,000 from visitors. Since then, the corporation has been able to collect Rs 1.33 lakh from the delegations of three states.