Halted lives, postponed futures

For all the continuous bombardment of daunting reports, images, medical hair-splitting, spiralling statistics and opinion — whether well- or ill-informed — the only certainty about the spread of Covid-19 is the uncertainties that surround it.

Months after its emergence no one can conclusively say whether it is transmitted through air or by contact with humans or surfaces. Why do the virus and death toll spike sharply in some places and less so in others? Could it have to do with equatorial distance, heat, or humidity? In Nigeria, for example, where the incidence of ...