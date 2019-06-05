Handsome growth

The net profit growth of 2,273 companies in the January-March 2019 quarter was an impressive 39.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY), the best in 13 quarters. This is not in sync with macro-slowdown, reflected in the anaemic gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.8 per cent in the same quarter.

Even for the Nifty 50 index constituents, it was a good quarter. Net profit growth for these 50 index companies was around 20 per cent, the highest in at least three years, though revenue growth was at a 10-quarter low. In Q4 FY19, a better show by some of the banks and energy companies aided the overall ...