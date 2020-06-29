Happy National Statistics Day: How do we square jobs data with reality

During the week ended June 28, the unemployment rate was 8.6 per cent. This was just a tad higher than it was in the preceding week when it pencilled 8.5 per cent.

The labour participation rate fell from 42 per cent in the previous week to 41.4 per cent in the latest week and the employment rate also fell from 38.4 per cent to 37.8 per cent. In spite of this small deterioration of labour conditions in the latest week compared to the preceding week, the data indicate a dramatic improvement over the labour conditions in April and May. The unemployment rate has declined and ...