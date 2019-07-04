Hard-hitting crisis

It is a potent sign of the rapidly deteriorating standards of public behaviour when the prime minister has to take time out of his party’s first parliamentary meet to condemn an assault with a cricket bat by a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA on a municipal official earlier this week. Caught on camera, the MLA, who is also the son of a senior party functionary, was arrested but remained arrogantly unrepentant.

Worse, he was welcomed with sweets and garlands at the local party office after being released on bail. Stung by the popular outrage, Mr Modi said such behaviour would not be tolerated, ...