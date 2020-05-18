Unemployment rate remains at 24%, but hard times ahead for labour

The unemployment rate remained stable at 24 per cent during the week ended May 17. This is the same as it was in the preceding month. Halfway into the month of May, it appears that the unemployment rate is around the same level as it was in April. It remains mostly higher by a whisker.

The small relaxations in the lockdown since April 20 have not had any positive impact on the unemployment rate, yet. However, the relaxation seems to have had an impact on the labour participation rate. This has bounced back from its lowest level of 35.4 per cent in the week ended April 26. In the ...