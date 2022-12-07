JUST IN
Hard truths about soft power

The sub-optimal outcomes of Qatar's image management project hold salutary lessons for India

Kanika Datta 

Kanika Datta

The tiny nation of Qatar has reportedly spent well over $200 billion to host the 22nd edition of the Fifa World Cup, far and away more than any other former tournament host. As with neighbouring Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, state-backed investment in football, specifically European football, has been this prosperous gas-rich nation’s

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 22:45 IST

