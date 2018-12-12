Hardly 'personal'; wholly 'institutional'

Urjit Patel is the third. Sir Osborne Smith, the first governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) who resigned before completing his term quit office in June 1937, having served for two years and 90 days of his three and a half year’s tenure.

His reason was simple enough: The government’s views on exchange rates and monetary policy significantly differed from his. The second was Sir Benegal Rama Rau, ICS, the fourth RBI governor, who resigned in January 1957 after insurmountable differences between him and the finance minister, T T Krishnamachari (TTK), regarding the ...