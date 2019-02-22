He Rocked Us: Freddie Mercury took the stage like an uncaged Bengal tiger

Sunday night in Los Angeles will mark that rare occasion when someone of Indian origin is up for an Oscar. This is a declaration many will contest, but a biopic, by definition, is a tribute or a trashing of the person it is about – in this case of a man born Farrokh Bulsara to Parsi parents in the British protectorate of Zanzibar.

This is perhaps truer still of Bohemian Rhapsody, the film about Freddie Mercury, because Rami Malek was practically unknown. Meryl Streep playing Margaret Thatcher (The Iron Lady) or Isak Dinesen (Out of Africa) was also winning or being nominated because she ...