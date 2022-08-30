Headline: Chasing growth: RIL has ambitious plans

The 45th annual general meeting (AGM) of (RIL) has clarified multiple questions about succession and different business segments. The stock responded well as the road map for the diversified conglomerate’s strategy was seen positively. The 65-year-old chairman, Mukesh Ambani, revealed his elder son, Akash, would be in charge of the digital division, while Akash’s twin sister, Isha, would handle retail, and their younger sibling, Anant, would be given the new energy business. The future management of the oil-to-chemicals division (O2C), which still produces the bulk of the revenues, though was not so clearly demarcated. Jio is set to launch its service by Diwali and intends to offer coverage across every taluka by December 2023. There’s a tie-up with Qualcomm for developing cloud-native infrastructure, which should help in upgrades. The offering of standalone 5G will not rely on the existing 4G network. There’s a target of 100 million subscribers for the fixed broadband service (the current base is of about 7 million), and a capex of Rs 2 trillion is allocated to the roll-out, including Rs 88,000 crore on spectrum.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor