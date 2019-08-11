Hedge with gold or currency

The Reserve Bank India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee reduced the policy rate for the fourth time in succession last week. This was expected although the quantum of the cut was an unusual 35 basis points. Coupled to other central bank reviews in July, it gives us a reasonable picture of medium term trends.

Every central bank agrees global growth will be lower through the next year. The trade war enters a new phase with further tariff impositions by US President Donald Trump and inevitably, retaliation by China. This will hit the two largest economies in the world. ...