Heed the warning

The findings of the latest scientific review report on global warming prepared by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) paints a scary picture of the ramifications of a spike in temperature. It has, therefore, rightly called for redoubling the effort to limit the rise in temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial levels as mooted in the 2015 Paris agreement on climate change.

Though the fallout of global warming would cut across the world, India and its adjoining regions are projected to be the worst victims of it. The report points to more ...