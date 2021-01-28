Here are the strategies that can be used to unlock value in PSUs

India has a vast financial resource that is locked up in her PSUs currently. But that value needs unearthing, before unlocking. For example, since January 2008 when the BSE PSU Index made a market top, the Sensex has multiplied more than two times, while the PSU Index is down more than 40 per cent.

This meant that while the rest of the economy was growing, investors were less and less inclined to own PSU stocks. It’s clear that most PSUs have underperformed the market by a margin and now trade below their historical book value. Or to say it differently, among hundreds of government ...