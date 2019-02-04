Hiding the real numbers

Unfortunately, it is now widely accepted that we can no longer trust the Indian government’s numbers. And here I am not talking about the widely discussed “new series” calculations of gross domestic product; I am not talking about the discredited “back series” of that same GDP; and I am not even talking about the claims made about job growth using EPFO statistics, which measure formalisation of the economy.

I am talking about the most fundamental macro-economic indicators: Those presented in the Budget. In the interim Budget presented last week the numbers ...