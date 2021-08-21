History over geography

The turn in Afghanistan highlights a vital paradox in our strategic culture. So heavily is debate in and about our subcontinent overwhelmed by history that geography is given short shrift. Never mind that it is the all-important ‘geo’ in geopolitics and geostrategy.

An important question then follows. Does history shape geography, or is it the other way around? It sounds like the old “chicken-or-egg” question. But the fact is, that in the vast region of strategic challenge to our west, geography has shaped history. We’re explaining what persuades us to say ...