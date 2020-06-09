'History will absolve me'

Around end-March after the first lockdown was announced I stocked up on reading of various genres via Kindle. As the lockdown kept getting extended the recurring images of distressed Indian workers in urban areas brought my years in a less unequal Cuba to mind.

I was based in Havana as a first secretary in the Indian Embassy from September 1983 to September 1986. Despite the periodic scarcities even for basics such as onions (the US trade blockade was fully in force in those years) I did not see any evidence of dehumanising poverty in Cuba in my three years in that country. Fidel ...