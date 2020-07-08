Hold your horses

Just when UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has announced an “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme pushing up restaurant and pub stocks, many states across India have started opening their hotels to guests from other parts of the country after almost four months of various stages of lockdown and unlocking. They will also desperately try to tap foreign travelers as soon as international flights are allowed, to make the best of the second half of the year.

But that’s not good enough for tourism, which fetched forex worth $29 billion in 2019, to take off. Wanderlust will ...