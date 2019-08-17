Holiday retreat

Among the many autobiographical details that Prime Minister Narendra Modi vouchsafed to Bear Grylls, the wildlife adventurer and broadcaster, in the hour-long Discovery programme was the fact that he hadn’t taken a holiday in 18 years. The prime minister’s messaging in this instance was consistent with a quip he made some years ago describing his governing credo as “hard work not Harvard”.

That was a crack at the criticisms by several foreign-educated economists of some of his economic initiatives. But millions of his fervent followers will instantly spot the virtue ...