Holidays and hotels

Picking hotels in unfamiliar cities is always a challenge, and not always on account of one’s budget. Familiar brands in an edgy makeover turn out to have self-service cafeterias.

One industrial size hotel in London has counters where guests are expected to make their own pancakes or waffles. In Rome, my wife and I found ourselves squeezed into a room barely large enough for our bags, while Florence, where we were paying a fraction of the hotel room in Rome, did us proud with a suite that was like a warren in which we kept getting lost. Nor do friends provide the best ...