Hope for manufacturing

The global supply chain for goods is in a state of flux, and this is the time for India to take advantage of it. Costs are increasing in China, for long the hub of global manufacturing, and the Sino-US trade war is disrupting existing supply arrangements.

Many companies are looking to set up plants elsewhere in the emerging world — and India should be high on their list of possible destinations. So far, however, domestic risk factors and a high-cost environment have rendered Indian manufacturing relatively uncompetitive and locating in India is thus unattractive. But recent moves ...